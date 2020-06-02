Many of the voters and polling location workers who gathered at the Ag and Renewable Energy Center in Iowa Falls for Tuesday's primary election wore face masks to prevent the spread of COVID-19. While masks were not required, they were encouraged.
Some of the voters who cast ballots at the Ag and Renewable Energy Center in Iowa Falls for Tuesday's primary election wore face masks to prevent the spread of COVID-19. While masks were not required, they were encouraged.
Hardin County voters set a new high mark for turnout in a primary election on Tuesday, thanks in large part to higher-than-normal absentee ballot requests.
As the coronavirus pandemic began spreading in the state, Iowa Secretary of State Paul Pate mailed absentee ballot request forms to every registered voter in Iowa this spring. Jessica Lara, Hardin County's auditor and commissioner of elections, reported last week that her office had received about 2,500 absentee ballot requests from the county's 11,661 registered voters.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.