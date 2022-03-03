Voters in the Iowa Falls School District gave their permission this week for the district to continue its use of state penny sales tax money until the Iowa Legislature ends the program, a deadline that’s currently set for 2050, but has been extended many times.
The measure, which needed a simple majority to pass (50 percent plus one vote), received that approval. According to unofficial results shared with the Times Citizen on Wednesday by the Hardin County Auditor’s Office, a total of 178 votes were cast in Hardin and Franklin counties. Of those, 140 were yes votes, and 38 were no votes. Five of the votes were cast in Franklin County; the rest were Hardin County voters.
