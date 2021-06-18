Highland Water Main Break

A water main break at Highland Golf Club created a geyser. According to Iowa Falls Water and Wastewater Superintendent Scott Peden, the repair to the 12-inch main was completed in less than two hours on Thursday.

 Screen Shot of Submitted Video

A water main break at the Highland Golf Club produced a hole the size of a golf ball according to Iowa Falls Water and Wastewater Superintendent Scott Peden.

The incident occurred around 12 p.m. on Thursday, as Peden said he received a call from Highland Greenskeeper Chris Hinz. The break occurred directly south of the clubhouse between the facility and Country Club Road.

Crews responded to a Water Main Break at Highland Golf Course on Thursday. The hole in the 12-inch water main was the size of a golf ball, and created a geyser.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.