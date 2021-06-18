A water main break at Highland Golf Club created a geyser. According to Iowa Falls Water and Wastewater Superintendent Scott Peden, the repair to the 12-inch main was completed in less than two hours on Thursday.
A water main break at the Highland Golf Club produced a hole the size of a golf ball according to Iowa Falls Water and Wastewater Superintendent Scott Peden.
The incident occurred around 12 p.m. on Thursday, as Peden said he received a call from Highland Greenskeeper Chris Hinz. The break occurred directly south of the clubhouse between the facility and Country Club Road.
