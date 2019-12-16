A Waterloo man is facing up to 10 years in jail after allegedly punching a woman in the head and forcing her to drive him to Waterloo under threat of death.
According to court records, on Friday, Dec. 13, 28-year-old Dallas Taylor Shea was charged with third-degree kidnapping after he asked the victim to drive him to Waterloo (it is unclear from where), but she refused and told him she didn't have any money. Shea then allegedly punched her in the jaw and ordered her to take him to Waterloo "or he would beat her to death."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.