A Waterloo man was arrested in the early morning hours on Wednesday after allegedly breaking into a garage and residence in Union and stealing two high-end bicycles.
According to court records, 31-year-old Justin Duane Sabo was arrested by Hardin County Sheriff's Deputy Kourney Nachazel around 2 a.m. He has been charged with three class D felonies - third-degree burglary, second-degree attempted burglary and second-degree theft. Each charge carries a maximum of five years in prison and fines up to $7,500.
