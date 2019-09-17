A Waterloo woman was charged with first-offense OWI and child endangerment after a traffic stop in Steamboat Rock on Saturday.
According to court records, 26-year-old Amber Lynn Nicol had a small child on her lap and two other children in her minivan when Hardin County Sheriff's Deputy David Burk stopped Nicol for running a stop sign at the intersection of First Street and Main Street around 5:45 p.m.
