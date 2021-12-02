Two former Ellsworth Community College athletes had weapons charges dismissed in Iowa District Court on Tuesday.
According to court records, 21-year-old Jada Mullinex of Bradenton, Flo. and 21-year-old Jadin Daniels of Byron, Geo. each agreed to plea deals that drop the carrying weapons charges against them in exchange for the two to pay court costs.
