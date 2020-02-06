A Webster City man was arrested on a valid warrant Wednesday after he allegedly broke into an Iowa Falls residence and stole money last month.
According to court records, 28-year-old Samuel Alan Andersen has been charged with third-degree burglary - a class D felony. The affidavit states that on or about Jan. 17, Andersen entered the residence of Steven Barker located at 627 Depot St. in Iowa Falls. Andersen then allegedly entered Barker's bedroom and stole an envelope of cash that was concealed in a metal tin on the night stand.
