A Webster City man sentenced to five years in prison in April of 2020 was arrested July 2 in Iowa Falls and charged with felony drug possession.
According to court records, 31-year-old Samuel Alan Andersen is facing five years in prison after Iowa Falls Police arrested him and charged him with possession of a controlled substance - third or subsequent offense.
