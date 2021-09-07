A Webster City woman is in jail after allegedly being caught with more than 70 grams of methamphetamine and 400 grams of marijuana.
According to court records, 57-year-old Kelly Arlene Beightol has been charged with two class B felony controlled substance violations and two counts of failure to affix a drug stamp - both class D felonies.
