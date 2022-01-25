Friends of Doug Sparks have organized a fundraiser/benefit to help raise money for his medical expenses. A horse enthusiast, the Saint Anthony resident is recovering from a brain aneurysm that occurred last fall. The benefit -scheduled for this weekend at the ECC Equine Center - includes a variety of horse-themed events, a live/silent auction and a free will donation steak dinner.
Those who live and breathe the cowboy way are a close-knit family, and now that family is organizing a fundraiser to benefit one of its members in need.
Sparky’s Cowboy Benefit Luau will be held at the Ellsworth College Equine Center on Jan. 29 and 30. The schedule includes horse-themed events, which include barrel races, team roping, kids roping, a steak dinner and a live/silent auction. Proceeds will help pay for the medical bills of Doug "Sparky" Sparks, a 67-year-old Saint Anthony resident who suffered a brain aneurysm last October.
