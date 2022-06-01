Joshua Jess
Joshua Jess, a student at Iowa Falls-Alden High School, spent part of his May Term last week on a passion project: welding a go-kart frame. Students were given a week - the last week of the school year - to explore possible future career paths and take on passion projects as part of May Term.

 Photo by Hailey Archer

Editor's Note

This story was written by Iowa Falls-Alden High School student Hailey Archer, who spent a portion of May term job-shadowing reporters and editors at the Iowa Falls Times-Citizen.

The J-Term program is something that Iowa Falls-Alden High School has been doing since 2018. However, this year, the program has changed from J-Term to May Term. Instead of having regular classes during the last week of school, students were given the opportunity to explore learning that is not offered in the normal school curriculum.

IFAHS Principal Kyle Hutchinson was thrilled about the new opportunities being presented to the students.

Ryan Hemmersbach and Caleb Stauffer
Ryan Hemmersbach and Caleb Stauffer enrolled in a firefighting class during May Term at Iowa Falls-Alden High School. They learned basic firefighting skills, and even got to use the Jaws of Life, which are used to extricate people in car crashes.
Hannah Uhlenberg
Iowa Falls-Alden High School student Hannah Uhlenberg took on a passion project that had her redecorating an office at Ellsworth Community College during May Term, which was held May 23-26, 2022

