Joshua Jess, a student at Iowa Falls-Alden High School, spent part of his May Term last week on a passion project: welding a go-kart frame. Students were given a week - the last week of the school year - to explore possible future career paths and take on passion projects as part of May Term.
Ryan Hemmersbach and Caleb Stauffer enrolled in a firefighting class during May Term at Iowa Falls-Alden High School. They learned basic firefighting skills, and even got to use the Jaws of Life, which are used to extricate people in car crashes.
The J-Term program is something that Iowa Falls-Alden High School has been doing since 2018. However, this year, the program has changed from J-Term to May Term. Instead of having regular classes during the last week of school, students were given the opportunity to explore learning that is not offered in the normal school curriculum.
IFAHS Principal Kyle Hutchinson was thrilled about the new opportunities being presented to the students.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.