A Wellsburg man finds himself back in the Hardin County Jail after he was arrested on a warrant for probation violations on Tuesday.
According to court records, 30-year-old Alex Richard Deike has been charged with probation revocation after being arrested for public intoxication in May, then assault while displaying a dangerous weapon and interference with official acts in June. He is also accused of breaking the terms of his probation by testing positive for methamphetamine and marijuana.
