A Wellsburg man was injured Sunday afternoon after the motorcycle he was driving collided with an SUV on Co. Hwy. S62.
According to the Iowa State Patrol Crash Report, 57-year-old Robert Nederhoff was injured while driving his 2010 Honda motorcycle southbound when he hit a turkey and lost control. The report states that a 2013 Ford Edge driven by 29-year-old Rachel Smoldt of New Providence pulled to the shoulder and stopped to avoid Nederhoff after he swerved into her lane, but he hit her vehicle head on.
