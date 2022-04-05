A West Union man was arrested after he crashed an allegedly stolen vehicle into a Hardin County Sheriff's vehicle on Tuesday.
According to court records, 19-year-old Jaden Antoine Johnson was driving a 2008 Chevy Impala westbound on Highway 20 when the deputy clocked him traveling at 94 mph in a 65 mph zone. The deputy initiated a traffic stop, but Johnson refused to stop and led the deputy on a chase that ended in the collision. It is unclear how much damage was done to the vehicles or the exact manner in which they hit.
