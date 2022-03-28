Wind Turbines
Wind Turbines near Radcliffe

A wind energy company that filed a lawsuit against the Hardin County Board of Supervisors has voluntarily dismissed the action, a move that was first reported by the Eldora Herald-Ledger.

RWE Renewables (RWE) began developing the Hardin County project in 2016 and had invested more than $2 million into what would have been a 200-megawatt, 84-turbine wind farm. The proposed farm would have spanned from Highway 65 on the east, to Highway 175 on the north. RWE has signed easement agreements with more than 125 landowners.

Julie Duhn

I guess RWE decided to shake the dust from their feet and move on to less regressive areas where renewable energy is recognized as essential in fighting climate change.

lisalawler
Lisa Lawler

Let's put a pipeline or two in instead!

