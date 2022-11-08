The Winter Rec Fest committee met on Thursday, Oct. 27, at noon to focus on fine-tuning some of the smaller items on the agenda, at least compared to the September meeting. During last month's session, and revisited during the October meeting's old business, director Steve Campbell reiterated that the date for the 2023 Winter Rec Fest had been set for Jan. 26 through 29.
But as Campbell shifted toward more of the "fringe" decisions in new business, the lighting was first up. In an attempt to provide "ambience" on the ice rink, Campbell explained that the original plan was to string aircraft cable across the Iowa River to hang lights for the ice skating. While they didn't disapprove, the Department of Natural Resources stated that the wires had to be at least 15 feet off the ground. But with that information, Campbell scrapped the idea. So the lighting situation for the rink moved instead to getting lights returned from the Parks & Recreation Department.
