The time was just right for the Winter Rec Fest's snowman-building contest. Last week's snowfall was just the perfect type for packing, and Iowa Falls residents took to the snowscape when the Winterfest gave the go-ahead for the 2023 snowman contest. Dozens of people responded with their own personal renditions, and the Winter Rec Fest Board announced its winners earlier this week.
Participants were asked to share a photo of their creations on the Winter Rec Fest Facebook page to be entered into the contest. And from there, the likes led the way. The people's choice (or best snowman) category was decided by the snowman with the most overall likes. Then the second category promoted the most creative usage of snow in the design, with the winner chosen by Winter Rec Fest board members. Each winner now receives a $25 cash prize for their snowman creativity.
