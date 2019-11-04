A Wisconsin man was killed Friday when the car he was driving crossed the center line and collided head on with a box truck.
According to Hardin County Sheriff Dave McDaniel, 23-year-old Justin Duerr, of Ellsworth, Wis., was dead when authorities and emergency responders arrived at the scene around 10:30 a.m. on Co. Hwy. S56 south of Ackley near the 130th St. intersection.
