An Eldora woman has been charged with third-degree burglary after allegedly stealing medications from Cedar Ridge Independent Living residents earlier this month.
According to court documents, 38-year-old Johnnie Ann Ogden - an employee at Cedar Ridge - was seen on security footage keying into several locked apartments without the residents' permission. Scenic Living Communities Administrator Lora Juhl contacted Iowa Falls Police on Feb. 13 after a resident reported she was missing some of her medications.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.