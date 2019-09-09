A Hubbard woman was arrested Friday after she allegedly took a vehicle without the owner's consent. This is the second time she has been accused of taking a vehicle that is not hers since Aug. 19.
According to court records, 49-year-old Terra Maureen Ray was taken into custody by Hardin County Sheriff's Deputy Mitch Kappel after an unknown neighbor tipped off law enforcement that the stolen vehicle was located at 22124 250th St. outside of Hubbard. It is unclear from the complaint where the vehicle was stolen.
