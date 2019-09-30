The mother of an inmate at the Central Iowa Juvenile Detention Center in Eldora has been charged with a felony after allegedly allowing her son to use a cell phone during a visit.
According to court records, 43-year-old Michelle Renee Stier of Marshalltown was visiting her son around 10 a.m. on Sept. 21 when she smuggled a phone into the detention center inside a diaper purse she was carrying for the juvenile's baby. The affidavit states that she knowingly allowed her son to use the cell phone for "quite some time" and it is clearly posted that cell phones are not allowed inside of the facility.
