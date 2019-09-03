A Dubuque woman who’s accused of running her vehicle into a Hardin County Sheriff’s Office vehicle during a 2018 traffic stop was arrested last week.
According to court records, an arrest warrant that was issued for 47-year-old Brenda Navis in May 2018 was served on Thursday. An affidavit filed in Hardin County District Court states that on March 7, 2018, Hardin County Sheriff’s Office Deputy Josh Nelson attempted to stop Navis on Highway 20. Navis refused to stop until Nelson maneuvered his patrol car in front of hers. After both vehicles were stopped, Nelson began existing his patrol car when Navis drove forward, rear-ending the deputy’s car.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.