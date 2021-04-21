A Zearing woman arrested in March near Hubbard after deputies allegedly found she was a felon in possession of a shotgun was arrested on a valid warrant on Tuesday for allegedly giving officers false information.
According to court documents, 36-year-old Ashley Paige Eckhardt has been charged with malicious prosecution, a serious misdemeanor. The definition of malicious prosecution in Iowa is when, "a person causes or attempts to cause another to be indicted or prosecuted for any public offense, having no reasonable grounds for believing that the person committed the offense commits a serious misdemeanor."
