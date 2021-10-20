Nearly every workplace has someone who’s tried and true. A person who’s been there long enough to remember the history. They remember past employees, they can recall longtime customers’ names – maybe even their orders – and they know how things used to be done, and maybe even why they’re no longer done that way. They have the institutional knowledge that makes our offices more efficient, and often they can recall names and phone numbers that their newer colleagues have to look up.
These people are invaluable to the offices, restaurants, businesses and homes where they work. They’re dependable and often predictable. They give us stability.
