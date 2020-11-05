Members of Hardin County's Absentee and Special Voters Precinct (ASVP) board spent 19 hours counting 4,893 ballots on Tuesday, Nov. 3, into the morning of Wednesday, Nov. 4. The process was slowed down when a rapid ballot tabulator stopped working part-way through the day.
When Jim Johnson walked into the Hardin County Courthouse on Tuesday morning, he thought he knew what to expect.
As a longtime member of the county’s Absentee and Special Voters Precinct Board (ASVP), he’d been through the absentee ballot counting process before. Open ballots, run them through a tabulator, record write-ins, go home. But Tuesday proved to be more complicated for Johnson, his fellow board members and county employees, who didn’t finish the count and leave the courthouse until 4:30 a.m. on Wednesday. A mechanical malfunction, coupled with record absentee ballot numbers, slowed progress and delayed local results of Tuesday’s general election.
