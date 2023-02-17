Brittany Zimpfer, a STEAM teacher at Rock Run and Pineview, was recognized for winning the 2023 Iowa STEM Teacher Award during an assembly on Wednesday. He received $3,000, and $1,500 of that total is for in-school use. Zimpfer will be honored again during the month of August at the Iowa State Fair's STEM Day.
Students and staff members at Rock Run Elementary gathered in the school gymnasium for a Wednesday morning assembly that included a surprise honor for Brittany Zimpfer, who teaches K-5 STEAM in the Iowa Falls School District.
Mauree Haage, North Central regional manager for the Iowa Governor's STEM Advisory Council, and Stacy Uhl a representative from Kemin Industries attended the assembly to announce that Zimpfer was one of six recipients of the Iowa STEM Teacher Award.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.