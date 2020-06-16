June 16 Fire
By Matthew Rezab

No one was injured when an attic fire broke out at 906 Siloam Ave. in Iowa Falls at around 2:30 p.m. Tuesday afternoon.

June 16 fire number 2
Hardin County Sheriff Dave McDaniel and Iowa Falls Police Captain Michael Liittschwager said no one was injured during the incident. Iowa Falls and Alden Fire Departments, along with the Iowa Falls Police and Hardin County Sheriff's Office responded to the call.

