Hubbard-Radcliffe Community School District
Regular Meeting
of the Board of Directors
Monday, November 15, 2021 – 6:30 PM at the Hubbard-Radcliffe Elementary Library
in Radcliffe, IA
I. Call Regular Meeting to Order (Read Mission Statement)
Embracing today’s challenges, preparing for tomorrow’s world.
II. Approve Agenda
III. Consent Agenda
a. Approve Minutes of Previous Meetings
b. Approve Reports on the Budget and Approve Warrants
IV. Community Input
V. Iowa School Leadership Standard #7
VI. Admin Team Reports:
a. Elementary Principal Report
- Middle School Principal Report
- High School Principal Report
- Director of Teaching, Learning, & Assessment Report
- Superintendent Report
1.
VII. Business Items to Consider
a. Discuss/ Action SBRC Application for Open Enrollment Out not in Fall 2020
b. Discuss/ Action SBRC Application for ELL Instruction beyond 5 years
c. Discuss/Action Service Agreement w/ Callahan Garratt
d. Discuss/Action ACA Reporting Service Contract with Cottingham & Butler
e. Discuss/Action Fundraiser Request
f. Discuss Radcliffe Bus Barn Progress
g. Discuss/ Action Personnel Items to include, but not limited to:
- Employment Contract
a) SHMS Associate
b) SHMS Associate
