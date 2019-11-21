POPEJOY—Aaron Polzin, 36, passed away Monday, Nov. 18, 2019, at his home in Popejoy. A memorial service will be Tuesday, Nov. 26, at 1 p.m. at the Dayspring Assembly of God Church in Belmond. The family will receive friends Monday, Nov. 25, from 6-8 p.m. at the Boeke Funeral Home in Hubbard. Memorial contributions may be directed to the family to help defer expenses. Boeke Funeral Home of Hubbard is in charge of arrangements. For more information and online condolences go to: www.boekefuneralhomes.com.