IOWA FALLS - Karen Ilene Abkes, 81, of Iowa Falls, passed away Friday, Dec. 9, 2022, at Scenic Manor in Iowa Falls. There will be a private graveside service. Memorials may be directed to the family: Karen Abkes Memorial, c/o Linn’s Funeral Home, 1521 Washington Ave., Iowa Falls, IA, 50126. Linn’s Funeral Home of Iowa Falls is assisting the family.
Karen Ileen Abkes was born Feb. 11, 1941, to Melvill and Mildred (Jacobson) Abkes in Iowa Falls. She attended Iowa Falls Schools and later received her GED. She was married to Gary Lee Tjarks and together they had five children: Doug, Ronald, Gary, Kevin and Shelly. They later divorced and on June 21, 1967 Karen married Stanley Lem Abkes and together they had four children: Kim, Alice, Richard and Leonard. Karen worked as a CNA at Heritage Care Center and later worked at Boyt Luggage.
Karen is survived by her children: Doug (Alane) Tjarks of Indianola; Shelly (Thomas) Hoffman of Iowa Falls; Kevin Tjarks of Buckeye; Kim (Jane) Abkes of Iowa Falls; Alice Abkes of Iowa Falls; Richard Abkes of Iowa Falls; and Leonard Abkes of Iowa Falls; 17 grandchildren and many great-grandchildren.
She is preceded in death by her husband: Stanley Abkes; her infant daughter: Collene; her sons: Ronald Tjarks and Gary Tjarks; sister: Mary Town Jacobson; and her brother: Keith Jacobson.