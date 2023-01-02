WATERLOO - Kathy Sue (Beard) Acheson, 63, passed away after a long illness on Dec. 29, 2022 at home in Waterloo.
The daughter of Gladys Irene (Hartong) and Robert Porter Beard, Kathy, Kat to her friends, was born Nov. 22, 1959 in Greensburg, Ohio. She attended the Green Local district schools, where she participated in the Girls' Glee Club Choir, Concert Choir, Select Ensemble Vocal group, Musical Theater productions, and was a Pom-Pom Girl with the marching band, as well as being an inducted member into the National Honor Society. She loved both music and academics and graduated from Green High School in 1978 as the class co-Valedictorian.
On Oct. 16, 1982, Kathy was united in marriage to the Rev. Stephen Wayne Acheson at the Greensburg Church of God. Kathy worked at Nationwide Insurance in the accounting department until their marriage was blessed with three children, Andrew, Rachael, and Stephanie, into whom she poured all of her love, time and energy. She considered this the greatest calling and achievement in her life.
Kathy was a life-long member of the Church of God where she was active in the music program; singing special music from the age of 5, then planning worship services, directing the congregational singing and directing the sanctuary choir beginning at the age of 16. One of her greatest joys was singing and encouraging others to use their vocal and musical talents for God. She was also a long-time member of the Women of the Church of God, serving in different leadership roles throughout the years.
Family left on this earth to mourn Kathy are her husband, Stephen, of Waterloo; her son, Andrew Stephen, of Waterloo; her daughter, Rachael Lynne, of Waterville, Ohio; her daughter, Stephanie Elisabeth, of Waterloo; her sister, Linda Wasnak, of Canton, Ohio; many nephews, nieces, aunts, uncles and cousins; and her beloved cats: Pebbles and Artemus.
Those gone before to greet Kathy are her mother, Gladys Irene Beard; her father, Robert P. Beard; fraternal grandparents Myrtle Pansy (Johnson) and William Robert Beard; maternal grandparents Mary Caroline (Lautzenhiser) and Charles Harrisson Hartong; and her precious cats: Kitty-Kitty, Blitzen Kitten, and Snowflake.
Private family service arrangements are through Linn's Funeral Home, with final interment at the Beaver Valley Cemetery, which is located on the family farm near Scio, Ohio.
Because of her great love and compassion for all animals, but especially cats, the family requests that in lieu of flowers you please send donations in Kathy’s name to the Greenbelt Humane Society (319 River St, Iowa Falls, IA 50126), a no-kill shelter.