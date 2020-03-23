ALDEN-Due to state and federal guidance on gatherings pertaining to the COVID-19 pandemic, the family will not be having a public memorial at this time.
Adeline Hudspith, 96, of Alden, passed away Monday, March 23, 2020, at the Heritage Care Center. A private family viewing will be held Thursday, March 26, at the Woodley Funeral Home. She will be laid to rest with a private graveside service at the Alden Cemetery. The family will host a celebration of life that will be announced at a later date. In lieu of flowers, those planning an expression of sympathy may wish to consider memorials to the family and sent to the funeral home. Woodley Funeral Home, LLC of Iowa Falls is caring for Adeline and her family.