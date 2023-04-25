IOWA FALLS - Michael (Mike) Aldinger, 72, of Iowa Falls passed away on April 24, 2023 at his home surrounded by his family. Visitation will be on Thursday, April 27, from 5-7 p.m. at Immanuel Lutheran Church in Iowa Falls. The funeral will take place at 10:30 a.m. Friday, April 28, at Immanuel Lutheran Church. A burial will follow at the Alden Cemetery in Alden. Funeral arrangements are under the guidance of Surls Funeral Home in Iowa Falls.
Mike was born Jan. 22, 1951, in Iowa Falls to Merle Aldinger and Terry (O’Malia) Aldinger. He attended the Iowa Falls School system and continued his education at Ellsworth Community College. He briefly considered a career in accounting, but God (with some help from Merle) called Mike to tend His land, which he passionately did his entire lifetime as a farmer. Mike was also blessed to own and operate independent ag retail businesses, AG-Fertilizer with his father for more than 25 years and Precision Farm Management with his son for 10 years. These businesses allowed Mike to do what he loved - talk farming with farmers through which many lifelong friendships were made.
On July 22, 1972, Mike was united in marriage to Donna Hoelscher of Alden. They were blessed with three children; daughters Stacey and Jamie, and son Landon.
Mike lived life with a twinkle in his eye and a joke ready to lighten any mood. He was a quiet leader and fought for what was right by God and his community, while serving many years as a church leader, member of the Iowa Falls school board, while also participating in many ag industry leadership associations. He enjoyed golf and music with his family and especially cherished finishing the day by sitting on the back porch with Donna watching the sun set. Later in life, Mike loved hosting his family on the lake in northern Minnesota, including letting the grandkids abuse his wallet at the local candy store.
Those left to hold his memory tightly include his beloved wife Donna Aldinger; two daughters, Stacey (Randy) Harding of Iowa Falls; Jamie (Ben) Armitage of Prior Lake, Minn.; son Landon (Kinsey) Aldinger of Iowa Falls; eight grandchildren: Aleksei (Nate) Widmann, Emma Harding (Zach Schutt), Abigail Harding, Gabrielle Armitage, Gavin Armitage, Greta Armitage, Grady Aldinger and McCoy Aldinger. As well as his sisters: Carol (Joe) Rios of Globe, Ariz.; Connie (Larry) Neubauer of Chapel Hill, N.C.; Wendy (Kirk) Lyman, Iowa Falls; and Debbie Aldinger.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Merle and Terry Aldinger; many aunts and uncles and niece Morgan.