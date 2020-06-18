DES MOINES - Alesa Hinz, 44, of Des Moines, passed away Monday, June 15, 2020, at Iowa Methodist Medical Center in Des Moines. A private burial will be held at the St. Mark Catholic Cemetery in Iowa Falls. A celebration of life will be announced at a later date. Woodley Funeral Home, LLC of Iowa Falls is caring for Alesa and her family.
Alesa Lynn Hinz was born on April 15, 1976. She spent most of her childhood growing up in Iowa Falls, Iowa, with her parents, Linda and Gary Hinz, and older brother, Christopher. Alesa was an excellent athlete and enjoyed spending her time playing basketball, golf, volleyball and softball. She graduated from Iowa Falls High School in 1994 and received a basketball scholarship to attend Ellsworth Community College for two years. From there, she transferred and completed her degree at Iowa State University. The Cyclones remained her favorite team to this day. After college, Alesa began working for the Federal Reserve up until the day of her untimely death. Alesa spent her adult life living in Des Moines with her husband, Tre Cook.