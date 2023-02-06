HUBBARD - Estel Alexander, 90, of Hubbard, passed away on Saturday, Feb. 4, 2023 at the Serenity House in Oskaloosa.
Visitation will be held Tuesday, Feb. 7, from 5-7 p.m. at the Salem United Methodist Church, Hubbard.
Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m. on Wednesday, Feb. 8, at the Salem United Methodist Church, Hubbard.
Burial will take place in the Hubbard Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to the Alzheimer's Association, 1415 28th St #430, West Des Moines, IA 50266 or Salem United Methodist Church, 301-311 Chestnut St, Hubbard, IA 50122.
Estel Ellwood Alexander was born in the rural area northeast of Webb, Iowa to Algie and Audra (Ballah) Alexander on Dec. 13, 1932.
Estel attended the schools at Webb, Greenville, and Sioux Rapids, Iowa, where he graduated in 1951. Upon graduation from high school, he signed a professional contract with the Yankee Farm Systems. He played in Iola, Kan. for one season. In April 1952, he enlisted in the United States Air Force where he spent time in Texas; Washington, D.C; and Korea. During his years of service, he was an aircraft mechanic and had the enjoyment of playing on the bases’ baseball teams. After being discharged in 1956, he attended Wayne State Teachers College in Wayne, Neb. and received a BA in education in 1958. Estel taught two years in Soldier, Iowa at the junior high and high school levels while at the same time coaching multiple sports. He moved to Hubbard, Iowa in the spring of 1960, at which time he started his 36-year-long career teaching junior high and high school students while also coaching football, basketball and baseball. During his illustrious teaching and coaching career, he received many honors including Coach of the Year numerous times. He had the honor of being inducted into both the Iowa High School Baseball Hall of Fame (1983) and the Iowa High School Basketball Coaches Hall of Fame (1996). When he wasn’t coaching, Estel could be found most evenings umpiring girls softball games; he continued umpiring for four more years after he retired in the spring of 1994.
Estel was a member of the local HREA, ISEA, and NEA. He was a member of the IBBS Coaches Association and IBHS Basketball Coaches Association and a past member of the Phoenix Lodge #497. He also enjoyed his membership the Salem United Methodist Church in Hubbard where he held various offices.
On Aug. 16, 1954, he was united in marriage to Thelma (Bittinger) at the Methodist Church in Webb, Iowa. Estel and Thelma shared 48 years together until her passing on March 8, 2002. To this union were born four sons: Curtis, Craig, Colin and Calvert.
Those mourning his passing are his sons: Curtis (Kathy), Craig (Marcia), Colin (Elizabeth) and Cal (Kim) Alexander; grandchildren: Angie (Tyler) Rodgers, Abby (Nate) Burden, Aric (Alissa) Alexander, Tyler (Carmen) Alexander, Morgan (Brett) Mowrey, Matthew (Kasey) Alexander, Aaron and Cole Alexander, Cale (Lindsay) Alexander, Connor (Summer) Alexander and Kallie Alexander; great-grandchildren: Ganon, Myar and Gradon Rodgers; Dylan, Ryker and Tessa Burden; Abel, Avalynn, Avery, and a little Alexander on the way; Natalie, Lauren and Leah Alexander; Hayden and Harper Mowrey, Aiden and Ryker Alexander; and Palmer and Sheppard Alexander.
He is survived by his wife: Wanda Klemme whom he married in 2003; stepdaughters: Susan (Charlotte) Klemme, Kristi (David) Frohwein and Diane (David) Thoma; step-grandchildren: Megan (Andrew) Stowe, Cora Frohwein, Riley (Carissa) Thoma, Claire and Jack Thoma; great-grandchild Bowen Stowe and a little Thoma on the way; and two sisters-in-law Margaret Alexander and Cynthia Alexander.
Preceding him in death were his parents: Algie and Audra Alexander; brothers: Leo (Mary Ann), Russell and Harold Alexander; sisters: Ruth (Don) Farlow, Hazel Mills, Mildred (Ray) Miller and an infant sibling who died at birth.