POPEJOY - Carol Elaine Allen, 69, of Popejoy passed away Saturday, Feb. 18, 2023, at Mercy One Medical Center in Des Moines. Funeral service for Carol Elaine Allen will be 11 a.m. Friday Feb. 24, at Linn’s Funeral Home, 1521 Washington Ave., Iowa Falls, IA 50126. Visitation will be one hour prior to services at the funeral home with a reception following services. Inurnment will be 11 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 25, at Northlawn Memory Gardens Cemetery, Iowa Falls. The Linn’s Funeral Home, Iowa Falls Chapel, is assisting the family with the arrangements. Memorials may be directed to the family c/o Carol Elaine Allen Memorial, Linn’s Funeral Home, 1521 Washington Ave., Iowa Falls, IA 50126.
Carol Elaine Robertson was born June 16,1953, in Iowa Falls the daughter of Robert L. Robertson and Grace (Krueger) Robertson. She attended Popejoy and Alden Community Schools graduating with the class of 1972. She graduated Ellsworth Community College with a Licensed Practical Nursing Degree in 1992. Carol married Ronald Ray Allen on Sept. 16, 1995. She worked for Heritage Care Center, Casey’s, Pizza Hut and Iowa Select Farms. Carol was a diehard Kansas City Chiefs Fan and was thrilled to see them win another Super Bowl. She also enjoyed playing Cribbage and Dominoes.
Carol is survived by her husband Ron Allen of Popejoy; a son Keith (Shavon) Robertson of Iowa Falls; stepdaughter Sarah (Ben) Kittleson of Portland, Ore.; grandchildren: Haley (Nic), Taylor (Chelsea), Keylon and Quin; great-grandchildren: Lyla, Jace, Caden, Amiyah; and a brother Jim (Denise) Robertson of Alden. Carol Allen was preceded in death by her parents and Uncle Bud.