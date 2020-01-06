Wava Allison, 97, of Iowa Falls, passed away Friday, Jan. 3, 2020, at her home in Iowa Falls. Funeral services were held Monday, Jan. 6, at the First Christian Church in Iowa Falls with burial in the Union Cemetery
Wava Nora Allison was born on Oct. 15, 1922, in Dows, Iowa, the daughter of Louis and Elizabeth (Davis) Kresnbler. She graduated from the Iowa Falls High School in 1941. On Nov. 30, 1943, Wava was united in marriage to Robert D. Allison in Iowa City. She had worked at Harrison Department Store. Wava was a member of the First Christian Church in Iowa Falls and the Garden Club.