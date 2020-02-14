KESLEY—Alvin C. Schipper, 84, of Kesley, passed away Wednesday, Feb. 12, 2020, at the Grundy County Memorial Hospital in Grundy Center. Funeral services will be 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 15, at the Bethel Reformed Church with burial in the Bethel Reformed Cemetery, both in Aplington. Visitation will be from 5-7 p.m. Friday, Feb. 14, at the church and one hour before service at the church. Memorials may be directed to the family. Redman-Schwartz Funeral Home in Aplington is in charge of arrangements. Online condolences may be left at www.redman-schwartz.com.