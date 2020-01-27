ANKENY-Angie Appelgate, 86, of Ankeny, passed away Friday, Jan. 24, 2020, at The Bridges At Ankeny. The funeral service will be 10:30 a.m., Tuesday, Jan. 28, at Our Savior's Lutheran Church in Radcliffe. Burial will follow in the Radcliffe Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 5-7 p.m., Monday, Jan. 27, at Our Savior's Lutheran Church in Radcliffe. Memorial contributions may be directed to Our Savior's Lutheran Church, 601 Isabella, Radcliffe, IA 50230. Boeke Funeral of Radcliffe is taking care of Angie and her family. For more information and online condolences go to: www.boekefuneralhomes.com.
Anna “Angie” Gelene (Berglund) Appelgate was born June 22, 1933, in Stratford, Iowa. She was one of six children born to Gustav Edmund and Bertha Johanna (Challe) Berglund.