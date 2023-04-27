ALDEN - Wendell Lee Anway, 80, of Alden, passed away April 25, 2023, surrounded by family. A celebration of life will be held June 3, 2023, 1 p.m. at the Iowa Falls Moose Lodge. With honor, Adams Celebration of Life is serving the family.
Wendell Lee “Andy” Anway was born Dec. 20, 1942, in Charles City, Iowa, to Harry Anway and Bess Friend. Wendel had four siblings Lavern, Kenny, Patty Wagner of Arkansas and Dale (Tammy) DeVires of Minnesota.
Wendell was first married to Nancy Witney Aug. 1, 1960. They had five children: Timmy (Stephanie) Anway of Elmore, Minn.; Scott Anway of Eldora; Natalie (Rob) Clark of Gilbert; Amy Maxson of Waterloo; and Monte (Sherrie) Anway of Eldora. Wendell later met Norma Kirkbride and married July 9, 1977. Norma had three children who Wendell loved as his very own: Garret (Shilah) Anway of Kansas City, Kelly (Brenda) of Minnesota and Bridget Phillips of Florida. Wendell and Norma together had several grandchildren and great-grandchildren. They were married for 46 years.
He worked for DB Enterprise for many years. Wendell and Norma later managed many hotels in several different states. Wendell loved pool and was a hard guy to beat. He loved his family and also loved to gamble. He lived a good life from country to city life. Wendell will be missed dearly.
Those left to cherish his memory are his wife Norma and children.
Wendell was preceded in death by both paternal parents and brothers Kenny and Lavern.