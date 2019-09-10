IOWA FALLS—Archie W. Forbes, 95, of Iowa Falls, passed away Sunday, Sept. 8, 2019, at Israel Family Hospice House in Ames. A memorial service will be 10:30 a.m. Thursday, Sept. 12, at the Zion United Church of Christ in Hubbard. Burial will follow in the Hubbard Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 6-8 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 11, at the church. Boeke Funeral Home of Hubbard is taking care of Archie and his family. For more information and online condolences go to www.boekefuneralhomes.com.