IOWA FALLS - Arlene J. Sweedler passed away Saturday, July 4, 2020, in Iowa Falls. Due to the current situation, the service and burial will be a private family affair. Surls Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.
Arlene was born May 22, 1931, to Clinton J. Mogle and Elizabeth A. (Bohemann) Mogle in rural Alden. She attended rural Sunnydale School east of Iowa Falls and Siloam School northwest of Iowa Falls. The family moved into Iowa Falls where she graduated from high school in 1949. After working several years at Kepler Super Value, she met and married Kenneth L. Sweedler in September 1953 and they resided and farmed in the Williams area until moving in 2018 to the Scenic Living Center in Iowa Falls.