HUBBARD - (Rosalind) Elaine (Welch) Arrowood, 83, of Hubbard (formerly of Iowa Falls) peacefully passed away Wednesday, April 26, 2023, with Hal, her husband of 63 years, by her side. She has been a resident of the Hubbard Care Center since 2013 due to Alzheimer’s Disease.
Elaine was born June 22, 1939, in Des Moines, the only child of Leonard E. and L. Arlene (Huggins) Welch. She graduated high school in 1957 from Earlham Community School, where she participated in all music activities, student council, FHA, 4-H and served as the girls basketball manager.
After high school she and three friends moved to Des Moines, where she worked at an insurance company and took classes at a business school. During this phase of her life, she met Hal G. Arrowood, whom she married on June 28, 1959. As they celebrated their 50th anniversary in 2009, they repeated their marriage vows with a wedding ceremony and reception attended by their family and many friends.
Elaine and Hal owned and operated automotive service businesses in Altoona, then St. Anthony. In 1966, they opened Arrowood Marine and Camping in Iowa Falls which remained open until 2003. At the boat shop, Saturday morning coffee with a regular gang of friends was a highlight for many years.
Her enthusiasm for church activities started at the Earlham Church of Christ. Elaine served in churches in Earlham, Berwick and Iowa Falls by teaching Sunday school and working with youth groups. Later in life, she and Hal became members of the United Methodist Church in Owasa. For Owasa church services, she occasionally played piano while Hal played the organ.
Music was a life-long passion for Elaine, which she shared with Hal and passed on to her children. When daughter Julie was quite young, she taught her to play the piano. She loved to listen as son Brian played drums, sometimes from across the highway! The house was often filled with the sounds of Elaine enthusiastically playing a variety of songs on the piano from memory, by ear, or in a duet with Hal or Julie.
Elaine participated in a variety of civic activities. She played clarinet in the Red White and Blue Band in Iowa Falls for many years, performing music for local festivities. She enjoyed learning about the history of where she lived or traveled, and researched activities on the Iowa River in Iowa Falls. She was involved in organizing boat tours and wrote the narrative which is still used today. With her excellent organizing skills and pride in her heritage, she labeled photos and most family heirloom-type items to note their origin.
If Elaine wasn’t busy supporting family and friends, she enjoyed going for bike rides or walks in the country, watching birds and animals, and looking for wildflowers or those she planted in her garden. She delighted in anything in nature and loved camping and fishing trips. She and Hal enjoyed many camping trips to see different areas of the country. When she wasn’t outdoors, attending a ladies’ exercise class with some friends was an activity she enjoyed for a number of years.
Elaine enjoyed and was devoted to being the best mom and wife she could be. She was always cheerful, a good listener, and was very compassionate and supportive, especially of her children. She was loved by all who knew her; she thoroughly enjoyed the company of family and friends and brought joy wherever she went.
She is survived by her husband Hal, daughter Julie (Phil) Ayers of Marquette, Mich.; son Brian (Teresa) Arrowood of Marshalltown; and sister-in-law Linda (Greg) Giuliani of Fort Worth, Texas. She was preceded in death by her parents.