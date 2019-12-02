IOWA FALLS - Ashtyn Ray Christiansen was born Wednesday, Oct. 30, 2019, at 12:46 p.m. to mother Melba Guerra. He weighed 1 pound, 2.5 ounces and was 12 inches long. He blessed those around him with his presence for 28 days, where he then passed peacefully in his Mommy’s arms into the hands of Jesus. During his time on earth, Ashtyn touched many lives and was loved by all who came to know him and his story.
Born 17 weeks early Ashtyn fought hard during his stay on earth, bringing love, strength and hope to his family and loved ones. He brought together his family like never before, restoring relationships and building foundations for growth in everyone’s lives. It is true “the littlest feet make the biggest footprints in our hearts.”