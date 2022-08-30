BUCKEYE
Colleen Bahr, 83, of Buckeye, passed away Thursday, Aug. 25, 2022, at Mary Greely Medical Center in Ames. A memorial service will be held at 3:30 p.m., Wednesday, Aug. 31, at Linn’s Funeral Home. A time of visitation will be from 2 p.m. until service time at Linn’s Funeral Home. Burial will be at Buckeye Cemetery. Memorials may be directed to the family: Colleen Bahr Memorial, c/o Linn’s Funeral Home, 1521 Washington Ave., Iowa Falls, IA, 50126.
Colleen Clara Harding was born July 17, 1939 to Lewis and Marjorie (Gibbins) Harding in Clarion. Colleen graduated from Popejoy High School with the class of 1957. Colleen had three children: Bonnie, Kenneth, and Ray. Colleen was united in marriage to Don Bahr on May 25, 2002. She worked at Farmland Foods as a meat cutter until the plant closed. She then worked as a bartender until retirement. Colleen liked to play cards and play with her grandson Hunter. She enjoyed all her grandchildren.
Colleen is survived by her husband Donald Bahr; her children: Bonnie (Mickey) Morgan of Alden, Ray (Audra) Morgan of Alden, Kevin (Brooke) Bahr of Alden, Danielle (Nathan) Kinnetz of Iowa Falls, Chris Bahr of Alden; two sisters: Pat Johansen, and Kathi Dohrmann both of Hampton; one brother Larry (Dixie) Harding of Maui; eleven grandchildren and many nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents: Lewis and Marjorie Harding; a son, Kenneth Morgan; a grandson, Ashtyn; a brother, Jim Harding; and a sister, Jeanette Zoske.