ALDEN
Janice Bahr, 77, of Alden, passed away Thursday, Feb. 11, 2021, at her home. A celebration of life will be held at a later date. Woodley Funeral Home and Cremation Services of Iowa Falls is caring for Janice and her family.
Janice was born Jan. 4, 1944, to Ferman and Carolyn (Johnson) Watson in Emmetsburg, Iowa. She attended country school and graduated from Ringsted High School in 1962. She attended Emmetsburg Junior College in Emmetsburg, Iowa.
She worked for the Coop Elevator in Graettinger before transferring to Buckeye. She married Robert Bahr in Iowa Falls on June 28, 1975. She chose to be a stay-at-home mom once she had her daughter Elaine and son Wendell. After her kids were out of school, she worked briefly at Pineview Elementary as an associate in the library. She also worked at Apple Ridge Orchard. She loved her job at the Dairy Queen in Iowa Falls where she relished her time with the customers and co-workers.
She was very active in her church. She taught Sunday School at the First United Methodist Church for over 30 years. She also loved to help with Bible School and assisted where she could with other events. She is also fondly remembered for her role as a Girl Scout Leader and her 20 years leading the Reading Is Fundamental (RIF) program in the Iowa Falls community schools. She was the ultimate school volunteer helping with many fundraisers and projects over the years. She received the Governor’s Volunteer Award in 1989.
She never met a stranger. As soon as she met someone, they were lifelong friends. She may be best remembered for writing letters and sending cards to everyone on their birthdays, anniversaries and other special events.
Janice enjoyed traveling and having adventures. She especially loved going places with the Iowa Falls State Bank. She visited most of the 50 states, 11 Canadian Provinces and several countries in Europe. She loved to take pictures of her adventures and bring home souvenirs for friends and family. She attended the Montreal World’s Fair in 1967, Atlanta Olympics in 1996 and the Salt Lake City Winter Olympics in 2002.
Her other hobbies were reading, gardening and raising chickens. She also enjoyed playing cards, board games and she belonged to two bowling leagues.
Those left to cherish her memory are her husband of 45 years, Robert Bahr; a daughter, Elaine Bahr; son, Wendell Bahr, both of Alden, Iowa; three sisters, Dietta (Dee) Watson of Lengby, Minnesota, Linda (Ron) Christensen and Norma Jackson, both of Graettinger, Iowa. She is also survived by eight brothers-in-law and eight sisters-in-law. Along with her aunt, Karen Johnson, and Godson Isaiah Rustad, Janice also leaves behind many nieces, nephews, cousins and good friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents; many aunts and uncles; several cousins; her husband's parents; four sisters-in-law; five brothers-in-law; a niece and two nephews.
