PAYNESVILLE, Minn. - Janice M. Bailey, 80, of Paynesville, Minn., formerly of Iowa Falls, died unexpectedly Tuesday, Oct. 11, 2022 at her home in Paynesville. Memorial services will be 1 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 22, at First Christian Church in Iowa Falls. Visitation will follow the service from 1:30 to 3 p.m. She leaves behind a loving husband, Tom of almost 60 years and a family who adored her. Harvey Anderson & Johnson Funeral Homes are taking care of Janice and her family. Janice Mathilda Bailey was born on Jan. 30, 1942 in Iowa Falls, the daughter of Ben and Ethel (Larson) Ites. She grew up on the family farm near Iowa Falls and later in Iowa Falls where she graduated from Iowa Falls High School in 1960. She went on to La James Beauty School in Mason City. On Feb. 9, 1963, Janice was united in marriage to Vern Thomas Bailey. They made their home in Oceanside, Calif. and Cedar Rapids before moving to Iowa Falls in 1972, where Janice owned and operated a beauty salon before retiring in 2012. In retirement, Janice and Tom enjoyed wintering in Mesa, Ariz. They moved to Paynesville, Minn. in 2022 to be near their daughter.
Janice was baptized in the First United Methodist Church. She was past arts and crafts chairman of the Winnebago Motor Home Chapter. She enjoyed sewing, quilting, cooking, baking, car shows, playing bridge, traveling with Tom and spending time with family.
Janice is survived by her husband, Tom of 59 years; daughters: Belinda (Bill) Ludwig of Paynesville and Louise (Jeff) Lawson of Hudson, Iowa; four grandchildren: Arick (Gwen) Lawson, Nathan (Kelley) Ludwig, Zachary Ludwig and Samantha (Ted) Lawson; six great-grandchildren: Noah, Clarke, Oliver, Dallas, Nash and Xander and sister, Frances Luiken. She was preceded in death by her son, parents and brother.
