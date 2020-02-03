IOWA FALLS
Rose Mary Bailey, 87, of Iowa Falls, passed away Sunday, Feb. 2, 2020, at the Heritage Care Center in Iowa Falls. Funeral services will be 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, Feb. 5, at the Alden United Church of Christ, 212 West St., Alden, IA 50006. There will be a time of visitation from 9:15 to 10:15 a.m. Wednesday at the church. Burial will be at the Maynes Grove Cemetery in Iowa Falls. The Linn’s Funeral Home is helping the family with arrangements. Further information can be found at linnsfuneralhome.com. For those who cannot attend the services or would like to send a card, memorials may be directed to: Rose Bailey Memorial, c/o Linn’s Funeral Home, 1521 Washington Ave., Iowa Falls, IA 50126.
Rose Mary Harlan was born Dec. 29, 1932, in Iowa Falls, Iowa, to Hargus and Eunice Leona (Brass) Harlan. She attended and graduated from the Iowa Falls Community Schools in 1951. Rose was united in marriage to Carl Duane Bailey on Aug. 29, 1952, at the Little Brown Church in Nashua. To this union three children were born: Marlys, Carol and Donna. During most of her life she worked as a housekeeper at the Ellsworth Municipal Hospital. Rose was a former member of the Ladies of the Moose Lodge in Iowa Falls. She loved singing and going camping while spending time with her family.
Rose Mary Bailey was preceded in death by her parents, Hargus and Eunice Bailey; her husband, Carl Bailey; a daughter, Carol Shoupe; an infant daughter, Marilyn Bailey; four sisters, Rita Smith, Ellen Jensen, Phyllis Goodrich and Catherine Weise.
She is survived by two children, Marlys (Dean) Hilpipre of Webster City and Donna (Randy) Cook of Alden; 10 grandchildren; 37 great-grandchildren; three great-great-grandchildren; and a sister, Mildred “Mikki" (Larry) Reynolds of Alden.
