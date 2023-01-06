IOWA FALLS - Raymond Ball, 96, of Iowa Falls, passed away Thursday, Jan. 5, 2023, at Eldora Specialty Care. Funeral services will be 10:30 a.m. Monday, Jan. 9, 2023, at the First United Methodist Church in Iowa Falls. He will be laid to rest with full military honors at the Union Cemetery. Visitation will be from 9:30 a.m. until service time on Monday at the church. Counsell Woodley Funeral Home, Inc. of Iowa Falls is caring for Ray and his family.
Raymond Edward Ball was born on Nov. 11, 1926, in Rockwell City, Iowa, the son of Russell O. and Elsie (Shields) Ball. Raymond grew up in Iowa living on the family farm. He started school in Jefferson, Iowa, later moving to Callender, Iowa where he went to high school in Moorland.
Ray was drafted into the United States Army in 1946 and was honorably discharged in 1951. He then moved to Fort Dodge and started his career as an auto mechanic. On Aug. 22, 1951, Ray married Donna Peterson and they had three children: David, Mary and Debbie. They were married for 71 years!
In 1956 Ray and family moved to Oskaloosa and later New Sharon, where he worked for Harkema Chevrolet, was a Cub Scout leader and a volunteer firefighter. In 1969 the family moved to Iowa Falls, and he worked at Kinsey Chevrolet and later Dale Howard Chevrolet before retiring in 1991.
Ray was a member of the First United Methodist Church and the American Legion Post 188, where he served as commander and treasurer for years. He was also a proud member of the Color Guard.
After retirement Ray and Donna enjoyed camping at their camp club and traveling. They went to several of the grandchildren’s ball games and enjoyed family get togethers.
Ray is survived by his wife, Donna and their three children; David Ball of Iowa Falls, Mary (Keith) Kerr of Marshalltown, and Debbie (Bob) Hammond of Iowa Falls; grandchildren: Philip and Melanie Summers, Nathan and Jason Ball and Ashley and Brittney Hammond; sisters-in-law: Peggy, Joyce, Kathy and Bonnie and one brother-in-law, Sonny.
He was preceded in death by his parents: Russell and Elsie Ball; brothers: Russell (Lola) Ball and Harold (Lois) Ball; mother- and father-in-law: Hillis and Anna Peterson; sister-in-law, LaRae; and brothers-in-law: Mike, Ben and Dick.